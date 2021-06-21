Lompoc Valley Medical Center to reduce vaccination clinic to one day a week

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

LOMPOC, Calif. – Lompoc Valley Medical Center is reducing its COVID-19 vaccine distribution, as the demand for it continues to drop.

Medical leaders say the number of people getting vaccinated in a week is what it used to be every day, when the vaccine was in high demand.

So staff members had to make a decision about the vaccine clinic. It will now cut back from five days a week, to once a week – on Fridays.

Doctors are finding most of those getting vaccinated now are doing it out of convenience, since California reopened its economy.

“If they are vaccinated, then they don’t have to wear masks when they go out to restaurants and other sort of outdoor places like that,” said Chief Operations Officer Dr. Naishadh Buch.

For now, the hospital won't be reaching out to any specific group. But anyone who comes in, even for some other reason, will be offered the shot.