Tiny dog from Nevada ends up in California

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - "This is Gorda. She came into the Santa Maria as a stray," said community outreach coordinator Michelle Maltun of Santa Barbara County Animal Services.



But Gorda isn’t just any stray.



She's actually from another state, and turned up here on the Central Coast.



“We scanned for a microchip like we do for every animal that comes into our shelter. And her chip traced back to a shelter in Las Vegas, Nevada," said Maltun.



Maltun with Santa Barbara County Animals Services emailed Gorda’s owner.



“And within five minutes we got an email from her saying my baby I’ve been missing her for almost a year now I have no idea how she got out there I’m in Las Vegas," said Maltun.



So far no one seems to know how little Gorda traveled from Las Vegas to California.



But thanks to volunteer pilot Whilhelm Percival, she will be flown back to her home.



"I was excited to come over here and pick up Gorda and take her back, take her back to her owner," said Percival.



This thirteen-year-old dog was missing for close to a year.



But now she's heading home to Sin City.



"Who knows what she’s been up to. Her owner is really excited to receive her on the other end," said Maltun.



After a smooth plane trip Thursday afternoon, Gorda was reunited with her owner in Las Vegas.