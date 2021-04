Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A water rescue took place Sunday afternoon near Point Conception.

Santa Barbara County Fire and the US Coast Guard responded to the call around 2:54 p.m.

The incident took place about one mile west of Point Conception, near Jalama Beach.

It is unclear how many people were involved.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.