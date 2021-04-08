Santa Maria house prices on a rise despite pandemic

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, homes in Santa Maria on a high demand as many are looking to purchase a house.

Currently, an average of 50 homes are being sold every two weeks, according to Pitch PR.

At least 42% of Santa Maria homes are sold above the list price.

"Interest rates are historically low," said Santa Maria real estate agent James Gallegos. "They're a lot more buyers, they[sellers] are getting into multiple offer situations. Even in situations where buyers are paying above appraisal."

Prices have also picked up.

"Prices are definitely pretty getting high there," said Gallegos. "And that's because the buyers themselves are raising the prices themselves."

According to realtor.com, a median listing price is at $460,000. Last year, it the median price tag was $415,000.