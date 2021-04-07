St. Mary’s School holds sock drive to support cancer center

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- St. Mary of the Assumption School held a sock drive to support cancer patients at Mission Hope Cancer Center.

Students collected over 300 pairs of colorful and fun socks throughout March to support cancer patients undergoing therapy.

The event was modeled after a similar national program called Students Organizing Cancer Krazy Socks, or S.O.C.K.S.

The sock drive is to help put smiles on cancer patients and show kids that they can help and make a difference in someone's life no matter how young or old they might be.

“Amy Iliff, our 1st grade teacher, proposed the idea and we thought it would be a fantastic project for the entire school,” said Michelle Cox, the school’s principal.

Iliff contacted the national organization for advice and coordinated with Mission Hope Cancer Center and the St. Mary’s School Sock Drive.

“At St. Mary’s we teach our children the importance of helping others. I’m always looking for ways for my students to get involved in the community,” said Iliff. “I was excited when I heard about the program and thought we can do this.”