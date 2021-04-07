Firefighters knock down travel trailer fire in Santa Maria

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Santa Maria City Fire and Santa Barbara County Fire knocked down a travel trailer fire on Wednesday afternoon.

At around 12:06 p.m., City fire and County fire received reports of a trailer fire at 259 Prescott Lane in Santa Maria.

At arrival crews found a travel trailer, that was connected to a truck, fully engulfed in flames.

Crews made an aggressive attack on the fire and was able to knock it down within 10 minutes.

Crews also knocked down nearby brush fire from the trailer fire.

The occupant of the trailer was outside of the flames and is uninjured.

Red Cross will help the driver with their housing situation.

The cause is under investigation.