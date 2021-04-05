Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
today at 1:13 pm
Published 12:00 pm

Santa Barbara County Superior Court resumes jury trials

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Superior Court resumes its jury trials after a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a County Superior Court spokesman, criminal jury trials will be in person with participants physically present.

The court is following COVID protocols.

Click here for more information.

NewsChannel 12's Karen Cruz-Orduña will have more details tonight at 5 p.m. on what this means to residents in Santa Maria and across Santa Barbara County.

Santa Barbara - South County
Author Profile Photo

Karen Cruz-Orduña

Karen Cruz-Orduna is a reporter for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Karen, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content