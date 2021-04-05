Santa Barbara County Superior Court resumes jury trials

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Superior Court resumes its jury trials after a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a County Superior Court spokesman, criminal jury trials will be in person with participants physically present.

The court is following COVID protocols.

