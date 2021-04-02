Elks Rodeo and Parade to return Labor Day weekend

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Elks Recreation Board of Directors have announced the dates for the Elks Rodeo & Parade 2021.

The new dates will be Sept. 2-5, 2021.

The parade and rodeo usually happens the first weekend in June but due to the pandemic, event guidelines, capacity restrictions and social distancing requirements, the board decided to move it to Labor Day weekend.

The return of the rodeo and parade comes following last year's cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The activities will kick off on April 10 with the announcement of this year's Queen Candidates.

The four young ladies will begin competing for the Elks Rodeo Queen title through various fundraiser efforts for their sponsoring organization.

The modified Rodeo Event schedule will not include events such as the Beard-A-Reno contest, the Mini Rodeo and Mini Rodeo Qualifier but fans can expect all other rodeo traditions including the Parade on Sept. 4.

