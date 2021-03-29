Hancock College to host continuation of 100-year celebration virtually

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Hancock College’s centennial celebration continues this year virtually.

In September, the campus had an opening of a time capsule that was buried in 1995.

The 100-year anniversary will be celebrated online May 22, due to COVID.

There will be live performances, congratulatory videos, and more.

The event is free to the community.

“The brilliance of doing this virtually is that this is open to the entire community,” said Executive Director of College Advancement Jon Hooten. “The tickets will be free and everybody does need a ticket but they’ll be free and it will be livestreamed free.”

Along with the virtual celebration, the centennial committee is honoring 100 alums.

The centennial committee is taking nominations until April 16th.

To nominate a Hancock College Alumni, click here.