Number of COVID patients drop at Lompoc Valley Medical Center, number of vaccine distribution increases

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

LOMPOC, Calif. – Doctors at Lompoc Valley Medical Center are seeing a lower number of COVID patients at their hospital.

As of Wednesday morning, there is one COVID patient being treated for the virus.

"Unfortunately, they are under the ICU," said LVMC COO Naishadh Buch. "But nevertheless, it's one person and compared to the last couple of times, we had nine, and the time before that was in the mid-twenties."

The reason to the decline could be a combination of everyone complying with COVID protocols as well as COVID vaccines, that is according to Dr. Buch.

The COO said approximately 450 doses are being distributed on a daily basis and over 2,000 doses this week.

LVMC CEO Steve Popkin said beginning next week, individuals over the age of 16 with underlying health conditions will be able to get vaccinated at the hospital.

"Now that the vaccine is available and we have gone through the majority of the other categories that are higher tiers, we are opening up with 16 and older with those underlying conditions," said Popkin.

To make an appointment, call (805) 875-8909 or email the hospital vaccine@lompocvmc.com.