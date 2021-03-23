Students begin return to Santa Maria-Bonita schools

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Students of the Santa Maria-Bonita School District are returning to campus... gradually.

On Tuesday, about 45 students who are enrolled in special programs at different grade levels returned to Taylor Elementary School.

These students were the first to return to an SMBSD campus since the COVID-19 pandemic forced school closures throughout our area more than a year ago.

More elementary students enrolled is special programs will return to campus starting next week.

Transitional kindergarten, kindergarten and first grade students will return to school for two days a week starting on April 20. Other grade levels through 6th grade will return to campus at various times through April and May.

The school district says parents will receive specific instructions for each school including schedules, busing and instruction options in the near future.

