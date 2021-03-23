Cal Poly Center for Health researchers continue efforts on people’s health movement in Guadalupe, Santa Maria

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Cal Poly Center for Health researchers are continuing their efforts to provide health services for underserved communities in the Central Coast.

‘Mi Gente Nuestra Salud’ spanish for 'My People Your Health,' focuses on Santa Maria and Guadalupe.

Organizers have a mobile health clinic that goes around both cities during the week.

The team said it’s currently in a crucial phase of the project.

They're collecting the data to determine the health care needs of underserved communities like immigrants, latinos, and indigenous people.

“We’re asking people to share with us what the most pressing health needs are from their perspective in their neighborhood, in their community,” said Cal Poly professor Dr. Suzanne Phelan.

Once that's completed, the ‘Mi Gente Nuestra Salud’ will proceed to the next phase, which will be to create focus groups in the community.