More than 3,000 lose power in Lompoc after metallic balloon becomes caught in electrical line
LOMPOC, Calif. - Around 3,200 homes and businesses lost power in the southeast area of Lompoc Monday afternoon.
The outage began shortly after 2 p.m. in the area of 6th and 7th streets between College and Maple avenues.
The city said a metallic balloon became caught in an electrical line, sparking a fire that spread to a nearby tree and fence.
Lompoc firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished the fire.
The city said power was safely restored within about two hours at 4:10 p.m.
