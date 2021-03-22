More than 3,000 lose power in Lompoc after metallic balloon becomes caught in electrical line

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

LOMPOC, Calif. - Around 3,200 homes and businesses lost power in the southeast area of Lompoc Monday afternoon.

The outage began shortly after 2 p.m. in the area of 6th and 7th streets between College and Maple avenues.

The city said a metallic balloon became caught in an electrical line, sparking a fire that spread to a nearby tree and fence.

Lompoc firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished the fire.

The city said power was safely restored within about two hours at 4:10 p.m.