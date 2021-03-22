Junior high, high school students in Lompoc return for in-person learning

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

LOMPOC, Calif. - Public schools in Santa Barbara County continue to welcome students back to campus and the classroom. Middle and high school students in Lompoc are back for in-person learning Monday.

The Lompoc Unified School District is reopening schools now that the county is back in the less restrictive red tier of California's public health reopening plan.

Students at Lompoc and Cabrillo High Schools as well as local middle schools, like Lompoc Valley, now have the option of returning to school. Parents also have the option to stay with remote learning.

The district has been busy preparing classrooms and other facilities on campus to follow public health and safety protocols. Students, teachers and staff will all be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing while on school grounds.

No food or cafeteria service will be offered to students during school hours.