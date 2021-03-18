Santa Barbara County reports 4 more COVID-related deaths, 52 new cases

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Public Health reported 52 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths on Thursday. The countywide death toll is now 434.

Three of the individuals who died were reportedly over the age of 70 and one was between 50 and 69 years old.

Three suffered from an underlying condition and two were connected to an outbreak at a congregate care facility.

The county said three of the victims lived in the City of Lompoc and one lived in Santa Maria.

The county said a death is considered to be coronavirus-related when the health department receives a death certificate that lists COVID-19 as the cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can sometimes take several weeks to verify.

Santa Barbara County has now recorded 32,755 cases. 40 people are hospitalized, 15 of whom are in the ICU.

