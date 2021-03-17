Righetti, Pioneer Valley sports teams to quarantine due to COVID-19 outbreak

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Public Health has directed two Santa Maria Joint Union High School District sports teams to quarantine due to a COVID-19 outbreak on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, County Public Health directed the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District to place the Pioneer Valley High School Varsity Football Team and Girl's Righetti High School Varsity Water Polo Team to quarantine due to positive COVID-19 tests.

The ordered quarantine will result in cancellation of a football game Friday night and a water polo game Saturday.

County Public Health says the district must conduct COVID-19 testing on a weekly basis for football and water polo, due to its tier and because both sports are considered high contact.