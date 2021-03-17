Santa Maria gyms reopening indoors at 10% capacity as Santa Barbara County moves into red tier

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – As Santa Barbara County officially moves out of the state's most restrictive tier Wednesday, gyms in Santa Maria are reopening indoors with modifications.

Gyms and fitness centers are allowed to reopen indoors with a 10% limited capacity under the state's red tier.

Crunch Fitness at the Santa Maria Town Center Mall has been operating outdoors at one of the mall's parking lot floor for months.

Owner Arturo Quezada is thrilled for this small victory and is allowing indoor fitness services immediately.

"It's about 40 to 50 people indoors." said Quezada. "They'll be able to use the treadmill and other stuff."

Quezada said he will continue to have some fitness equipment outdoors, as a 10% limited capacity is still not enough for him to fully operate indoors.