Righetti High School football game canceled due to COVID outbreak

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Righetti High School's football game has been canceled on Tuesday afternoon due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Santa Maria Unified High School District was notified that there were several positive COVID-19 cases within the Righetti High School football program.

The district officials immediately contacted Santa Barbara Public Health.

Public health has canceled the football game following public protocols.

Districts in the purple tier must conduct COVID-19 testing on a weekly basis for football and water polo at this time.

The Righetti High School football team was set to play Arroyo Grande High on Friday for their first game of the season.

There are no further information at this time.

The district asks for people to respect the privacy of students, parents and staff.