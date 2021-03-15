Lompoc man airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after rollover crash near Buellton

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

BUELLTON, Calif. - A Lompoc man was flown by helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Sunday after sustaining major injuries during a rollover crash near Buellton.

The crash happened on Highway 246 just west of the city around 4:30 p.m.

California Highway Patrol said the 35-year-old man was driving a 1988 Mercedes eastbound on the 246 west of Riverview Drive when, for unknown reasons, he turned left into the median.

The Mercedes reportedly rolled over when crashing, ejecting the driver out into the roadway.

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded along with an AMR ambulance and a CALSTAR helicopter.

After determining the man sustained major injuries, he was packaged and airlifted to the hospital. No other people or vehicles were involved.

CHP is investigating the cause of the crash. They said alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is encouraged to contact Officer T. Reynolds at 805-688-5551.