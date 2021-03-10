Santa Maria, Orcutt high school students preparing to return in-person learning

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Some high schools in Santa Maria and Orcutt are preparing to return to in-person learning.

The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District plan was unveiled Tuesday night, but administrators everything depends on COVID case rates improving.

Teachers are expected to return to campus April 12th.

High school seniors would be the first students back no earlier than April 19th.

The district said it wants to focus on getting them to graduate and move forward into their careers.

“For our 9th through 11th graders, of course, hopefully we can get them back on campus before the school year ends,” said Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Superintendent Antonio Garcia. “But if for some reason we can’t , there will be more opportunities in the future to engage with them.”

The 23-page reopening plan includes safety precautions for staff and students.

Administrators said the plan was possible thanks to the state’s push to vaccinate educators.