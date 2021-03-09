Santa Maria mayor concerned about “home-based kitchen” impact on restaurant industry

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Santa Maria mayor Alice Patino says she is worried about more home-based kitchens and the impact they could have on local restaurants that are already struggling due to the pandemic.

The "micro-enterprise home kitchen operations" come with rules for simulating a small-sized restaurant.

Operators have to follow food regulation guidelines, including safe packing and handling and they can only prepare 30 meals a day or 60 a week.

An income limit has been placed at $50,000 a year.

The State of California adjusted its rules to allow for these kitchens and Santa Barbara County supports it, but not unanimously.

Supervisor Steve Lavagnino agreed with Patino that there were possible risks to existing businesses.

The mayor also alleged that there's been evidence of health issues at homes with backed up sewers and inappropriate areas used for food preparation, including bath tubs.

