Orcutt private school sees application surge as Central Coast public schools slowly reopen

ORCUTT, Calif. – A private high school in Orcutt is seeing an increase in applications as public schools in the Santa Maria area wait to reopen.

St. Joseph High school reopened for in-person learning back in October, administrators said parents are looking for more than just in-person learning.

Many are looking for their children to be seen, known, cared and loved for.

The private school principal said the demand is so high, there's a waitlist and some are being turned away.

“We’ve had approximately 15 to 20 applications a week, said St. Joseph High Principal Erinn Dougherty. “Additionally, I’ve been doing approximately 20-30 family interviews every week meeting families to see if they’re the right fit for St. Joe’s.”

At this time, St. Joseph High is keeping its enrollment under 500 students to maintain covid protocols.