Lompoc elementary schools begin to reopen for in-person learning

Keith Carls
Hapgood Elementary School in Lompoc welcomes student back for in-person learning.

LOMPOC, Calif. - It’s been a busy and exciting morning at Lompoc Unified School District elementary schools as they reopen for in-person student learning after months of distance learning due to COVID-19.

Parents were holding hands with their children as they walked into Hapgood Elementary School on South A Street. Kindergarten and first grades are the first ones back.

Temperature checks were taken and masks and social distancing are required. Some 200 students are signed up for the morning session at Hapgood Elementary.

Parents have the option of continuing distance learning if that’s their preference.

Second and Third graders return next week, Fourth, Fifth and Sixth graders on March 22.

Keith Carls

Keith Carls is a reporter at NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Keith, click here.

