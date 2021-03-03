Largest inclusive park in Santa Barbara County opens in Lompoc during COVID pandemic

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

LOMPOC, Calif. – The largest inclusive playground in Santa Barbara County is now open in Lompoc.

It's all funded by Proposition 68, which helps pay for park improvements and other projects throughout California.

The new upgrades also include an area to exercise, a playground and even sites to play chess and set a barbeque.

Children are excited to play at the new site.

“They’re really fun,” said 8-year-old Serenity Stallworth-Philley. “They’re fun to make new friends at, and it’s just fun to play at.”

City officials emphasize that enjoying the park has to follow COVID protocols.

Such as wearing a mask, distancing from other groups and bringing your own wipes to sanitize the areas you use.