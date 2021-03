Santa Barbara County emergency services, grocery workers, Phase 1A health care staff can sign up for COVID vaccine

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County emergency service, grocery workers, and Phase 1A health care staff can sign up to receive a COVID vaccine.

Eligible residents can sign up for an appointment as soon as Monday.

Public Health said approximately 2,800 total first dose appointments will be available at Public Health vaccination sites in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria.

Separate clinics are taking place starting next week for educators, childcare, and the agriculture/food industry, that is according to Santa Barbara County Public Health.

To make an appointment, click here.