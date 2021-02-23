Lompoc Unified to reopen elementary schools March 8

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

LOMPOC, Calif. - The Lompoc Unified School District says it is ready to reopen elementary schools on March 8.

The reopening date was announced after Santa Barbara County coronavirus cases dropped below a specific threshold of 16.9 cases per 100,000 residents.

Lompoc Unified said it is prepared to welcome students back for in-person study, but the exact model for instruction will be announced Wednesday.

The instruction model will utilize suggestions made by parents and school staff members that were compiled through a survey.

"Families and staff have been able to complete a survey regarding their preferred in-person instructional model; hybrid with students on campus two (2) days a week and virtual the other three (3) or an AM/PM model where students are on campus four-days a week and virtual on Wednesdays," the school district said in a release.

The survey closes 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, the school district said.

Class assignments will be announced in the coming weeks. Students can continue to opt for distance learning if preferred.

“We are excited to be able to have our students back on school campuses. Even though it will be different than traditional school, having kids on campus and learning in classrooms is a huge step in the right direction. We once again wish to thank LUSD parents for their continued support and remind them they will continue to have distance learning as an option, if that is their preference,” said Superintendent Trevor McDonald.

Secondary schools will be allowed to reopen once county case numbers drop below 7 cases per 100,000 residents. Parents are still urged to monitor their children for symptoms and be extra cautious when sending kids to school.

Masks will be required for all students and class sizes have been reduced to ensure physical distancing can be maintained, the school district said.