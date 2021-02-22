Santa Maria families participate in Health and Wellness Drive-thru fair

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Santa Maria Joint Union High School District families received nutrition information and essential food help on Saturday. The Migrant Education Program (MMEP) held a Health and Wellness Drive-thru Fair at Santa Maria High School.

The school district said 150 families received packets of information on health, dental, rental assistance, healthy food choices and COVID. Families also received hygiene kits, groceries and pan dulce.

The event include MMEP along with community organizations from Mixteco Indigena Community Organization Project (MICOP), Community Health Centers (CHC), Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo (CAPSLO), Center for Employment Training (CET) and the Food Bank of Santa Barbara County.

The idea was to transform health/wellness through teaching an appreciation of fresh nutritious food and helping families in the district, according to MMEP Administrative Assistant, Maribel Vargas-Meza.

“Our families were very appreciative and excited to receive the information and boxes of food,’’ Vargas-Meza added.