Minuteman III missile scheduled to take off from Vandenberg AFB

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. - Vandenberg Air Force Base plans to launch an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

The missile is scheduled to take off from North Vandenberg between 11:47 p.m. Tuesday and 5:47 a.m. Wednesday as part of an operational test.

According to Air Force Global Strike Command, the purpose of the test launch program is to validate and verify the effectiveness, readiness and accuracy of the weapon system.

