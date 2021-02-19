Firefighters knock down box truck fire near building in Santa Maria

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Santa Maria City firefighters knocked down a box truck on fire near a building on Friday morning.

On Friday at around 8:48 a.m., Santa Maria Fire Department received reports of a fire on the 200 block of West Main Street next to a strip mall in Santa Maria.

At arrival, firefighters found a box truck fully involved in flames.

Crews took out the fire and prevented it from extending into the structure.

Fire officials say the outside of the building sustained minor smoke damage to its paint.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause is still under investigation.