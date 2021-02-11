Allan Hancock students relieved after campus receives grant to lower textbook costs

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Allan Hancock College received a grant that could save students millions of dollars, and many are excited to hear the news.

The college received a grant $1.9 million dollar grant that will go toward students' textbook costs and other open-learning materials.

"A calculus textbook costs I think, if I am not wrong $300 and that's so much damage to students," said Hancock student Lennette Espinoza.

Espinoza is a fourth year student at Allan Hancock College. She considers herself a low income student and said this kind of help will take a huge weight out of her shoulders.

"With knowing that this grant is coming in for us for students who do struggle with purchasing textbooks, it's just amazing, it's great," said Espinoza.

According to the college spokesman, the grant is in very early stages. As soon as the plan is set, students will be contacted on how to access textbooks online for free.

The grant will be available from July 2021 through June 2024.