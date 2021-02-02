SMPD: Monday night shooting started as dispute between family members

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Santa Maria police say a shooting that happened Monday night was between family members.

At around 7:20 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 100 block of East Sunset Avenue in Santa Maria.

At arrival police found a man who sustained moderate but non-life-threatening injuries at the scene. He was then transported to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment.

In their investigation so far, police say an argument broke out between a person and several family members.

During the argument, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot one of the family members before fleeing the scene. Police detectives are working with witnesses to identify and locate the suspected shooter.

Police say the shooting was an isolated incident and not related to any gang activity.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact Detective Kulp at 805-928-3781 ext. 1308 or call the tipline at 805-928-3781 ext. 2677.