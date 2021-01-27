Downed power pole blocks road in Los Alamos

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

LOS ALAMOS, Calif. -- A downed power pole is blocking traffic on Highway 135 in Los Alamos on Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday at around 9:52 a.m., CHP received reports of a crash on Highway 135 at Santa Rita Road in Los Alamos.

Officers arrived and found a downed power pole blocking the northbound road.

According to Santa Maria CHP, a blue sedan crashed into the pole, spun out, hit a fence and stopped on the southbound lane of Highway 135. The southbound lane is currently blocked.

According to the CHP traffic website, the driver inside the sedan sustained injuries from the crash but it is unclear the extent of their injuries.

We will continue to update as more information becomes available.