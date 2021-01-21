Lompoc law enforcement investigating four shootings this week

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

LOMPOC, Calif. — It has been a violent week in Lompoc. Four different shootings this week are being investigated.

On Monday night Lompoc Police said there was a shooting near the 400 block of North O Street. Wednesday three different shootings were reported. Police confirmed 12-year-old boy was injured in a shooting

Wednesday night near the 700 block of W. Laurel Avenue. While just before noon a 46-year-old man died after being shot multiple times in the area above the riverbed in the 1800 block of North H Street.