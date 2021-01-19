Inmate at Lompoc prison dies

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

LOMPOC, Calif. - An inmate incarcerated at the medium-security facility at the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex has died.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons said 46-year-old Fermin Maldonado-Lopez was found unresponsive by staff at around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Prison staff began life-saving efforts until paramedics arrived, but he was pronounced dead on site.

Maldonado-Lopez had been in custody at the United States Penitentiary since August 13, 2018. He was sentenced in the Southern District of California to a 63-month sentence for "Illegal Reentry and Removed Alien Found in the United States."

The Federal Bureau of Prisons has not released any information about the circumstances of his death.

The FBI has been notified of the investigation. The Bureau of Prisons said no staff or other inmates were injured and the public was never in any danger.

USP Lompoc is the medium-security facility at the Federal Correctional Complex in Lompoc. It currently housed 830 inmates.