Lompoc Valley Medical center opens vaccinations to people 75 and older

LOMPOC, Calif. -- Lompoc Valley Medical will begin vaccinating people who are 75 years old or older on Wednesday.

The medical center will be coordinating with Lompoc health primary care physicians to identify and schedule applicable people.

The hospital will administer the Moderna vaccine at the hospital.

The medical center says they expect to schedule and vaccinate a maximum of 100 individuals per day.

Starting next week, they will begin to schedule and vaccinate a maximum of 250 individuals per day, seven days per week.

Individuals that get their first dose will be told when to return for their second dose.

The hospital says if they receive the necessary allocation of the vaccine, it will take about three weeks to complete the first dose of the vaccine to individuals 75 years old and older.

They say they will effort vaccinations to people who may not have access through County vaccination programs.