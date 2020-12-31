Traffic backs up as hundreds of drivers line up for Dutch Bros Coffee Grand Opening

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Hundreds of drivers have been lining up at the new Dutch Bros Coffee since 5:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

Traffic on Broadway has been backed up for hours due to drivers waiting to get their orders at the new coffee shop.

Some drivers say they were frustrated trying to get into the parking lot of other local businesses next to the coffee shop.

While coffee goers patiently waited in line, traffic congestion continued throughout the area.

Officers with the Santa Maria Police Department were called to the coffee shop to help regulate the heavy traffic.