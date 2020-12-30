Sheriff’s Office identifies man killed in fatal shooting in Guadalupe

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

GUADALUPE, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Sheriff's release the identity of the man that died in a fatal shooting on December 22.

County Sheriff's say the dead man was Jesus Felipe Garcia Jr., 22, from Guadalupe. Officials say he sustained multiple gunshot wounds, however the official cause of death is pending a finalized autopsy report.

On the evening of December 22, a gun fight began and two people were shot. One sustained non-life threatening injuries while the other died from his wounds.

Detectives have not released the identity of the other gunshot victim.

They are looking into whether or not this is a gang-related incident.

No arrests have been made.

The case is still under investigation.