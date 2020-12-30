Number of COVID patients are surging at Lompoc Valley Medical Center

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

LOMPOC, Calif. – A total of 25 patients are being attended at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

Approximately 36% of those patients are COVID related. Dr. Buch says the number of COVID patients started to pick up on Christmas week.

Two COVID patients are under Intensive Care Unit.

The hospital says the number of COVID-related hospitalizations may continue to rise and advise residents to avoid large gathering in households as the New Year's Eve is right around the corner.

