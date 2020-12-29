Santa Maria Library offers Writing Club to residents

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Youth Services staff at the Santa Maria Public Library created a Writing Club for residents to enhance their writing skills.

Residents who register for the Writing Club can pick up a fun and creative pack with projects to assist and ease the pressure of amateur authors from ages 6 and up.

The Writing Club is free and different packs are available on a monthly basis.

The packs are created for students from grades Kindergarten through twelfth grade. However, adults are also encourage to register.

At this time, there is one slot left for the month of December. The library encourages for students and residents to sign up for the waiting list, that way, staff members have sufficient packs to provide for the upcoming months.

Click here to register.