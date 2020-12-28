One injured in vehicle rollover crash in Lompoc

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

LOMPOC, Calif. -- A man suffered from a head laceration from a single-car rollover crash in Lompoc on Monday morning.

At around 8:15 a.m, Santa Maria CHP received reports of a rollover crash on Harris Grade in Lompoc.

In the report, a man was driving northbound on Harris Grade Road when he applied brakes during a turn on the road and lost control of his car.

The car went over the side of the road, rolled over and landed on its roof.

A passerby driver stopped and transported the man to a Lompoc hospital.

The man was identified as a 40-year-old man from Lompoc. He has a laceration on his head from the crash.

Santa Maria CHP wants to remind drivers to drive carefully due to slick roads from the rain.