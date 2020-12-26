Two more COVID-related deaths reported in Santa Barbara County, total now 153

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Public Health reported on Saturday that two more residents have died in connection to the coronavirus.

The department said both individuals were in their 70s. One lived in the City of Santa Barbara and unincorporated areas of Mission Canyon and the other lived in the City of Lompoc and communities of Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

One of the individuals was also reportedly associated with an outbreak at a congregate living facility.

These two deaths bring the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the county to 153.

As a reminder, deaths are reported when a death certificate is processed listing COVID-19 as a cause or a significant condition. The process can take several days and up to two months to finalize if pending coroner verification.

The county also reported 153 new cases on Saturday. There are currently 120 people in the hospital, 26 of whom are being treated in the ICU.

14,766 people have recovered.

For updates and breakdowns of COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara County, click here.