Santa Maria police searching for man involved in attempted kidnapping

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Santa Maria police are asking for the public's help in finding a man involved in a kidnapping attempt from back in November.

On November 18 at around 3:55 p.m., Santa Maria police responded to reports of an attempted kidnapping at the 400 block of North Curryer in Santa Maria.

Police arrived on scene but the suspect had already fled from the area.

In their investigation, police found that the suspect jumped a fence into the victim's yard and pointed a gun at the victim telling them to follow him.

The victim did not comply and the suspect fled the scene on foot.

The suspect is described to be a Hispanic man, around 5-foot-6 to 6 feet tall with facial hair and weighs around 230 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, black pants and a dark baseball cap.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Santa Maria Police at 805-928-3781 or their tipline at 805-928-3781 ext. 2677.