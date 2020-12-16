New batch of pets arrive at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – With pet adoptions on high demand, the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society reminds adopters safety precautions are still being taken due to COVID-19.

If you are interested in adopting a pet, you must make an appointment online.

Upon arrival, only one person per family is allowed to enter.

Masks are required and physical distancing within adopters and workers are mandated as well.

The humane society says this setup lets people ask more questions during the adoption process.

“We are able to spend a lot more one on one time with the animals and we’re able to spend more one on one time with the adopters,” said CEO Kerri Burns.

Back in February, the Santa Maria Valley location teamed up with the Santa Barbara Humane Society.

The animal shelter says approximately 1,500 pets were adopted this year alone.