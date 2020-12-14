Santa Maria Valley businessman gives food, clothing to many in need

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The franchise owner of 7-eleven in the Santa Maria Valley paid out of pocket to feed and provide warm clothing to many in need at the Santa Maria Salvation Army Monday.

Family members, employees and volunteers were on hand to provide hot meals and distribute clothing, blankets, gloves and other items.

"We do it every year. This year is a little bit harder for all of us. So we just like to share whatever we can. We know there is a need in the community, then we like to help out. I'm glad that I can do it and help out the local community," said Ravi Chahal.

The food and clothing giveaway was independent of the daily free meal program provided by the Salvation Army on Cook Street.