today at 5:45 pm
OASIS Senior Center puts on Christmas Party Drive-Thru for seniors

OASIS SENIOR CENTER
PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI I KEYT

ORCUTT, Calif. - Seniors got a special drive-thru experience in front of the OASIS Senior Center Friday afternoon.

In light of the many activities being shut down from the new stay-at-home order in Southern California, the senior center decided to put on a special Christmas Party drive-thru for its members.

Participants received a warm welcome from Santa and Mrs. Claus who danced to live Christmas music.

They also received candy, cookies, treats and a full hour of entertainment while remaining safe inside their cars.

The drive-thru event lasted about an hour, and was put on by staff and volunteers of the senior center.

