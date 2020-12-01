CoastHills Credit Union Delivers $10,500 to local causes on Giving Tuesday

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Christmas came early for three Santa Maria-based nonprofits thanks the Giving Tuesday tradition, now in its eighth year.

CoastHills donated $3,000 to the Allan Hancock College Student Emergency Fund and $2,500 to San Luis Obispo Food Bank. The Credit Union's Giving Tuesday efforts also included $5,000 to Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo (CAPSLO), an organization helping local families, seniors, veterans.

From left, CoastHills President/CEO Paul Cook, Credit Union board director Bernard "Bee Jay" Jones, Hancock President Kevin G. Walthers, Ph.D., CoastHills board director Jeremy Moreno and board Chairman Bill Anders, and Jon Hooten, executive director of college advancement at Hancock. (Photo courtesy of CoastHills Credit Union)

Each of the recipients directly help those impacted by the COVID-19 virus.

"As a member-owned financial institution, we have worked very hard to provide our members support in the way of loan forbearance and flexibility with payments during the pandemic," said CoastHills President/CEO Paul Cook. "Additionally, it's very important that we continue to provide funding for the crucial local organizations helping our communities get through this difficult time."

The trio of donations are in addition to separate November donations of $5,000 to Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down and more than $2,600 in the form of 200 turkeys to the Food Bank of Santa Barbara County.

"We hope Giving Tuesday can help inspire others to join in. We certainly are not stopping with today's donations."

To date this year, the Credit Union and its employees have been responsible for $117,875 of support overall to local nonprofits.