Santa Maria begins process of shutting down indoor fitness centers

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The City of Santa Maria is closing indoor fitness centers.

The decision comes following the state's decision to move Santa Barbara County backward in the "Blueprint for a Safer Economy" reopening plan.

After reviewing the new restrictions for the most restrictive "Purple Tier," Santa Maria Recreation and Parks announced it will be closing its indoor fitness centers.

The Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center And the Elwin Mussell Center fall within the state's guidelines for closure.

All other Santa Maria restrictions fall within the state's guidelines for counties in the Purple Tier, the city said on Wednesday.