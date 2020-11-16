San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara Counties gyms prepare for reclosure indoor services after moved to state’s most restrictive tier

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Santa Maria, Calif. – Gyms in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties are shutting back down under Governor Gavin Newsom's new order.

Crunch Fitness at the Santa Maria Town Center Mall is packed, the night before purple tier restrictions go back in effect.

The announcement was made Monday morning, after both counties saw an increase in COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks.

The step backward was no surprise in San Luis Obispo County, which was already on the verge of moving back after an increase last week.

But Santa Barbara County's inclusion in the reversion came as a surprise to many, this was the first week it had hit the purple tier.

The rules previously said it would take two weeks to fall back in the reopening system.

We spoke with fitness facilities in both counties and they said they have been working extremely hard to follow the guidelines, and are going to continue to do what they can to keep their business open.

“We have open space, we have air flow, but we also take the edge off the cold or the dentness or the wind, said Yoga Shack co-owner Tommy Anderson. “Again, it is making these adjustments until this nightmare is over.”

“We are really working hard, diligently with the City of Santa Maria,” said Crunch Fitness Employee Arely Ramirez. “They are great by far, we just spoke to them today so they are being very supportive as far as allowing us to open outdoors. You know, staying open and staying outdoors.”

Under the new rules, gyms and fitness facilities can only be open outdoors with modifications.

Crunch fitness is in a process of getting approved by the city to use a portion of the mall’s parking structure as an outdoor gym facility.