Farmworker, advocates say U.S. Department of Labor is trying to cut farmworker wages

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A new federal rule will freeze the wages of seasonal farm workers who get a special visa to work in American fields.

Even as the pandemic rages on, farm workers keep busy, making sure people around the world are fed.

Susana Covarruvias is an Administrative Assistant to immigrant advocate organization La Hermandad. She sees migrant farm workers as a boost to the local economy. "Having to live here, pay rent, buy groceries, they are day to day necessities. so they are a big contribution to this country."

But a new labor department ruling means local workers won't see any pay raises over the next two years.

A local growers group sees that pay freeze as a positive for local farmers.

“The rule making better protects against adverse effects wage rates with the workers in the U.S who are similarly employed,” said President of Grower Shipper Association Of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties Claire Wineman. “And additionally the rate compensation will more closely match the compensation for more comparable positions of the domestic employees. “

The salaries cover people here on what's called an H2-A visa. They come from different countries for seasonal work in the fields.

And the wage levels are different in each state, in California, farmworkers will get $14.77 an hour, 77 cents above the minimum wage.

“We support the H2-A guest worker program which compliments our domestic employees during this ongoing labor shortage,” said Wineman.

“While the U.S. Department of Labor argues these changes are the best, farm worker advocates point to 2022, when California's minimum wage goes up $15 an hour, meaning some of these workers will be making less than minimum wage.

“That’s not fair and it’s not right, it’s not right for the immigrant community because as it is, it is hard labor,” said Covarruvias. “You don’t see somebody like myself. I don’t see myself making it into the fields, day in, day out, not taking any breaks.”

The United Farm Workers Union has filed a lawsuit with a goal of overturning the new rules, to raise pay for farmworkers, wherever they come from.