Santa Maria police investigating two shootings

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Santa Maria police are investigating two shootings in Santa Maria on Monday.

On Sunday, at around 10:16 p.m., police responded the scene of reports of several gunshots being heard in the area of Miller and Oak streets in Santa Maria.

Officers arrived on scene and found a victim suffering from several gunshot wounds.

In their investigation, officers found that the shooting took place on the 200 block of East Oak Street in Santa Maria.

The male gunshot victim was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center by AMR. He was treated for his non-life threatening wounds.

Later that night at around 11 p.m., police received another report of gunshots in the area of 1200 block of north Mary in Santa Maria.

Police officers arrived on scene and found evidence of a shooting that happened but did not find any victims from the incident.

During their investigation, they received a call about an adult male victim with gunshot wounds arriving at Marian.

The victim was driven there by a private car.

Officers say the victim was not related to the second shooting that happened.

The victim had non-life threatening gunshot wounds and was treated for his injury.

Investigators say there is no indication that the shootings are related at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding these two crimes are encouraged to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781 ext. 2677.